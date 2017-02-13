Brazilian judge forces story removed on first lady hacking

RIO DE JANEIRO — A judge has ordered Brazilian media to remove from their web pages an online story about the phone of the country's first lady being hacked.

Newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and O Globo were forced to remove the online story Monday after the judge granted the request for an injunction filed Friday by Marcela Temer, wife of President Michel Temer.

The story includes some of the phone conversations exposed by the hacking. The first lady says publishing them violates her privacy.

Folha de S.Paulo's legal director Orlando Molina has said he will appeal what he says is an attack to freedom of speech.