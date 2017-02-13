Cold spell in Taiwan linked to over 150 deaths in 5 days

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese officials and media reports are blaming a cold spell for the deaths of more than 150 people, most of them elderly and sick, over the past several days.

Temperatures fell as low as 6.7 degrees Celsius (44 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday evening along the coast north of the capital, Taipei.

Taiwan's Liberty Times newspaper and United Daily News said the deaths of 154 people since then were likely related to the cold.