Ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer gets 6 months in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Dallas-area teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been sentenced to six months in prison in a separate case in West Virginia.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2kqAMsN ) reports that 56-year-old Kevin MaBone (MAY'-bone) was sentenced Monday in federal court.

The newspaper said he was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay back more than $6,800 he admitted stealing from Job Corps by using a government credit card for fuel for his personal vehicle.

MaBone admitted using the card in 2014-15, when he was director of social development at the Charleston Job Corps Center.