Florida woman rescues Dalmatian tossed from window of SUV

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida woman says she was driving home in Boca Raton when she saw a sport utility vehicle slow down and someone pushed an emaciated Dalmatian out of the passenger window.

Lisa Gabrielle tells local news outlets the dog chased after the SUV. But she stopped and ran after the dog. The 23-year-old took the dog home with her.

On Sunday, Gabrielle took the dog to the Tri-County Animal Rescue. Suzi Goldsmith, the group's co-founder and CEO, says the dog is "pathetically thin and malnourished."