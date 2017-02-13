French far-right candidate zeroes in on security, migration

PARIS — Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is zeroing in on two of her top priorities, security and immigration, in a visit to southeastern France.

Le Pen paid homage to the 86 victims of an attack last year in Nice, with a visit Monday to the city's famed seaside promenade where revelers were mowed down by a truck while celebrating Bastille Day.

Le Pen was then heading to the border post in Menton, where migrants often try to enter France from Italy.

She wants France to better control its borders to fight illegal arrivals, quitting the border-free Schengen zone as well as the European Union.