German nationalists mull expulsion over Nazi past comments

BERLIN — The leadership of a German nationalist party leadership has voted to start proceedings that could see a prominent member expelled after he suggested that the country end its tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Alternative for Germany said in a statement that party leaders voted by the necessary two-thirds majority Monday to open expulsion proceedings against Bjoern Hoecke, who heads its branch in the eastern state of Thuringia.

It's unclear how high the chances are of Hoecke being expelled. The matter will initially be considered by a party tribunal in his home state.