Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge has ruled that confessions made to police will be admissible at the trial for one of two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defence request to move 14-year-old Morgan Geyser's trial out of Waukesha County.

Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur) have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner (LYT'-nur) 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2lDcTn4 ) reports Geyser's trial is set for Oct. 2. A hearing on the same motions from Weier is scheduled next week.

___