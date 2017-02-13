Lance Armstrong loses bid to halt $100 million lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has cleared the way for the government's lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly 7-year-old case on course for a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong's former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 per cent .

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.