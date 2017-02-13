'Extraordinary' levels of toxins found in ocean's deepest points: study

Even the planet’s most formidable depths aren’t immune to our punishing pollution.

A new study of the environment in the Mariana Trench – a 10-kilometre-deep ravine on the Pacific Ocean floor – has turned up “extraordinary” levels of toxicity in the creatures that live there.

And that toxicity is a threat to work its way up the food chain.

“Trenches have been considered as pristine environments, but also likely sinks for contaminants that enter the marine environment,” wrote the authors of the study, which was led by Alan Jamieson of Newcastle University.

“The expanse of the deep sea infers that there are still large areas untouched by (human) activity,” the authors added. “Although the intrinsic linkages between the deep sea and surface waters would suggest this inference is ill-conceived.”

In this case, “ill-conceived” is an understatement as vast as the ocean itself. Tiny crustaceans captured by the research team’s underwater robot were found to be contaminated with 50 times more toxic chemicals than crabs found in the Liaohe River, one of the most polluted waterways in China.

The team’s research focused mainly on two types of extremely toxic industrial compounds known as persistent organic pollutants (POP), most of which have been banned since the 1970s. However, such compounds linger in the ecosystem by accumulating in fatty tissues of organisms, allowing them to work up the food chain. Similar chemicals have been found in people living in the Canadian Arctic and have been known to cause an array of health problems by disrupting the body's hormonal balance.

According to the study, the creatures in the ocean’s darkest depths are particularly susceptible to these chemicals because they are primarily scavengers that feed on the organic material that settles on the bottom of the ocean.

The team also studied the Kermadac Trench, a shallower crevice near New Zealand, and found that creatures living there were also widely contaminated but at much lower concentrations. The researchers chalked that disparity up to the Mariana’s proximity to highly polluted areas, including the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch.”

“The salient finding was that POPs were present in all samples across all species at all depths in both trenches,” the study concludes.