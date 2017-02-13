Montenegro prosecutor seeks to jail opposition leaders

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's special prosecutor has asked the national assembly to lift the immunity of two senior opposition leaders allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government.

Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic wants immunity removed so that Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic could be detained and eventually put on trial.

An assembly commission will take up the issue later on Monday before it is decided in a parliamentary vote.

Some 20 people — including two Russian citizens — have been accused of participating in the plot that allegedly included plans to kill the prime minister and take over power to prevent tiny Montenegro from joining NATO.