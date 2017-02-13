Museum to feature artist's taken on stolen Gardner works

AMHERST, Mass. — A Massachusetts art museum is offering visitors a unique glimpse of the 13 masterpieces stolen more than a quarter century ago from the Gardner Museum in Boston.

The exhibit opening Tuesday at the Mead Art Museum in Amherst is the work of San Francisco-based artist Kota Ezawa. According to the museum, the artist has recreated the stolen works through a series of drawings set in glowing light boxes, including cartoon-like versions of paintings by Vermeer, Rembrandt and Manet.