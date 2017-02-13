News / World

Oklahoma Republican stands by calling pregnant women 'hosts'

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma who described a pregnant woman as a "host" is standing by his use of the term, saying his intent was not to offend anyone.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey of Lane said Monday he didn't know of a better term to describe a pregnant woman and apologized to anyone who took offence .

Humphrey used the term while discussing his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first obtain the written informed consent of the father. The bill is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in a House committee.

State Rep. Emily Virgin described Humphrey's comment as "incredibly disrespectful."

Oklahoma has passed some of the strictest anti-abortion bills in the country, although at least five have been struck down by the courts in recent years.

