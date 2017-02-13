Renzi to Italy's feuding Democrats: Populists are the enemy

ROME — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi has urged his Democratic Party to quit its internal squabbling and focus instead on defeating populists during what he dubbed the era of "Trumpism" and protectionism.

Renzi cited U.S. President Donald Trump while making a pitch to other top Democratic figures Monday for a united front with an eye on national elections that might come as soon as the spring.

Renzi resigned as Italy prime minister after losing a Dec. 4 referendum on key reforms of his government. He remains the Democrats' leader