Romania: Parliament approves anti-graft referendum

People light the flashes of their mobile phones in the colors of Romania's flag during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Protesters braved freezing temperatures gathering outside the government headquarters for the 13th consecutive day to demand the government's resignation after it passed a decree that would have diluted the anti-corruption fight that has targeted top officials.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's Parliament has agreed to hold a referendum on public support for fighting official corruption.

All 310 lawmakers present voted Monday in favour of the proposal by President Klaus Iohannis, a strong supporter of the country's anti-graft drive.

It was not clear what question will be presented to voters, but the referendum was seen as a way to bolster support for the ongoing fight against corruption.

Romania has seen its biggest anti-government protests since the end of communism in the weeks since the centre -left government issued a decree diluting anti-corruption laws.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the decree, but nightly demonstrations have continued to draw large crowds demanding resignation of the government that assumed power last month.

Protests have taken place in Bucharest, the capital, and large cities around the country.

