Romania: Parliament approves anti-graft referendum

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's Parliament has agreed to hold a referendum on public support for fighting official corruption.

All 310 lawmakers present voted Monday in favour of the proposal by President Klaus Iohannis, a strong supporter of the country's anti-graft drive.

It was not clear what question will be presented to voters, but the referendum was seen as a way to bolster support for the ongoing fight against corruption.

Romania has seen its biggest anti-government protests since the end of communism in the weeks since the centre -left government issued a decree diluting anti-corruption laws.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the decree, but nightly demonstrations have continued to draw large crowds demanding resignation of the government that assumed power last month.