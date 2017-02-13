Schools close, delay start after latest storm buries region
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — Hundreds of schools from New York City's northern suburbs to central New York are closed or opening later after the second major storm in less than a week dumped up to a foot of snow on the region.
Heavy snow began falling Sunday morning across the eastern half of New York. In the Albany area, highways and secondary roads were snow-covered by midafternoon, slowing southbound traffic on the Adirondack Northway section of Interstate 87 to a crawl.
The snow tapered off early Monday morning, but some schools called off classes for the day while many others are operating on a two-hour delay.
The National Weather Service's winter storm warning for much of upstate New York extends into Monday evening for some areas. Meteorologists say wind gusts are approaching 50 mph in eastern New York.
Most Popular
-
YouTube honours amateur weatherman from Cape Breton with major award
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
Renowned programmer pulls out of tech conference hosted by Shopify
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa