Schools close, delay start after latest storm buries region

ALBANY, N.Y. — Hundreds of schools from New York City's northern suburbs to central New York are closed or opening later after the second major storm in less than a week dumped up to a foot of snow on the region.

Heavy snow began falling Sunday morning across the eastern half of New York. In the Albany area, highways and secondary roads were snow-covered by midafternoon, slowing southbound traffic on the Adirondack Northway section of Interstate 87 to a crawl.

The snow tapered off early Monday morning, but some schools called off classes for the day while many others are operating on a two-hour delay.