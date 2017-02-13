Schools reopen in Brazil state paralyzed by police protest
SAO PAULO — Children are returning to school and most public transport is operating again in a Brazilian state that was paralyzed by a protest that prevented military police from patrolling.
The Espirito Santo state government said in a statement that public schools that closed last week reopened Monday. Public transport in the capital, Vitoria, was operating nearly a full schedule, and health
Relatives and friends of military police have protested outside barracks for 10 days, preventing vehicles and often officers themselves from leaving. That security vacuum led to a crime wave and forced the state to call in federal troops. Over the weekend, military police also began returning to work.