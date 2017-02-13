Sister of man killed by police: He was homeless, had issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A relative of a man fatally shot by police responding to a report of a burglary over the weekend said he was homeless, had mental health and substance abuse issues and "just wanted a warm place to stay."

Police identified the man killed Saturday as 32-year-old William A. Young Jr.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said Monday that Young advanced toward an officer with a skewer-like item and that police shot him. Conrad said officers announced their presence multiple times as they entered the house while responding to reports of a burglary.

News outlets quoted Young's sister, Shawna Coates, as saying he was homeless.

Officers Russell Braun, Paige Young and Randall Richardson have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.