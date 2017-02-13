Slain Missouri KKK leader's wife held on suspicion of murder
LEADWOOD, Mo. — The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.
An official at the St. Francois County Jail told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lIow8U ) Monday that 44-year-old Malissa Ancona is in custody. Charges have not been filed.
Her husband, 51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.
Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
