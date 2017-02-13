Supreme Court Justice Breyer talks art - in French

BOSTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has given a talk — entirely in French — about the artistry of courtroom sketches.

Breyer spoke in French on Monday during the hour-long forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston.

The event was a dialogue with artist Noëlle Herrenschmidt, who draws courtroom scenes in France.

Holger Spamann, a Harvard Law School professor who attended the talk, says Breyer also made a case for the professionalism of judges and the importance of their detachment from politics.

Breyer, 78, was appointed to the high court in 1994 by Democratic President Bill Clinton.