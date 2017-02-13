The Latest: 1 man in custody in Missouri nightclub shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — The Latest on a nightclub shooting in Missouri (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Police say one man is in custody in a shooting outside a Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others injured.

Authorities haven't released names of the victims in the early Sunday shooting at Club Envy in Caruthersville, 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol originally said Monday that two people are in custody. He later clarified that one was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Another man is in custody in the shooting and he hasn't been charged.

Parrott says investigators are trying to determine what happened, but that the gunman and victims apparently knew each other.

Six people were shot and a seventh was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.

___

11:30 a.m.

One man is dead and six others are injured after gunfire broke out at a party in a nightclub in far southeastern Missouri.

Authorities haven't released names of the victims in the early Sunday shooting at Club Envy in Caruthersville, 90 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people are in custody, but no charges have been filed. He says investigators are still trying to determine what happened, but that the gunman and victims apparently knew each other.

Six people were shot and a seventh man was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.