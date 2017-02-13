The Latest: Bighorn River floods parts of northern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Latest on flooding in Wyoming (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A National Weather Service meteorologist in Riverton says the flooding in central and northern Wyoming this past week is unusual for this time of year.

Al Ross says in his 20 years he's never seen flooding this bad in the middle of February.

He says a combination of heavy snowfall over the last few months, a rapid warmup in the last week and frozen ground and rivers caused flooding in Fremont and Washakie counties. More than 100 homes were evacuated over the weekend in Worland because of high water.

Ross says the current flooding danger could persist for another two or three days in parts of Wyoming.

___

10 a.m.

The flooded Bighorn River has started receding at Worland where more than 100 homes were evacuated over the weekend.

A rapid snowmelt and ice jams sent the river nearly 5 feet above flood stage over the weekend. The National Weather Service says the river had dropped about 3 feet by Monday morning.

Kelly Ruiz of the state Homeland Security Office says some evacuated homeowners are being allowed to retrieve belongings if the water has receded from their homes.

Ruiz says she doesn't yet have any specifics on homes or businesses damaged.

She says with the situation stabilizing in Worland the concern now is with the Greybull and Manderson areas downstream in neighbouring Big Horn County.

About 60 National Guard troops and a dozen firefighters are deployed to the area.

___

9:40 a.m.

Residents along the Bighorn River in northern Wyoming are battling major flooding with the help of National Guard troops and others.

The flooding began over the weekend when warm temperatures melted snow and ice jams caused water to back up.

More than 100 homes were evacuated in Worland.

Kelly Ruiz of the state Homeland Security Office says about 60 guard troops are deployed to the Worland area to help with sandbagging efforts. Another dozen personnel who normally fight forest fires in the summer are heading to neighbouring Big Horn County.