The Latest: Romney urges Senate to confirm Puzder to Labour

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's Cabinet confirmations (all times EST):

2 p.m.

Mitt Romney is urging the Senate to confirm fast-food executive Andrew Puzder as President Donald Trump's labour secretary.

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee said on social media that Puzder "knows how hard Americans work, and how much that work means to them and their families." He said the CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc. would help create jobs by rolling back burdensome regulations on businesses.

Puzder's long-delayed confirmation hearing is set for Thursday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading the argument against Puzder, saying he would side with businesses over workers from atop the agency charged with enforcing workplace protections. She also said he would have potential conflicts of interest despite his plan to divest from CKE.

___

3:28 a.m.

The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for treasury secretary despite complaints by Democrats that the former banker failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures.

Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chin) used to head OneWest Bank. He says he worked hard during the financial crisis to assist homeowners with refinancing so that they could remain in their homes.

Republicans say Mnuchin's long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says Mnuchin is a Wall Street insider whose bank was "a foreclosure machine."