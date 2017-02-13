The Latest: Schools in NY state adjust schedules amid storm

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on a winter storm moving through the Northeast (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Hundreds of schools from New York City's northern suburbs to central New York are closed or opening later after the second major storm in less than a week dumped up to a foot of snow on the region.

Heavy snow began falling Sunday morning across the eastern half of New York. In the Albany area, highways and secondary roads were snow-covered by midafternoon, slowing southbound traffic on the Adirondack Northway section of Interstate 87 to a crawl.

The snow tapered off early Monday morning, but some schools called off classes for the day while many others are operating on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning for much of upstate New York extends into Monday evening for some areas. Meteorologists say wind gusts are approaching 50 mph in eastern New York.

___

3 a.m.

Heavy, wet snow is once again blanketing the Northeast just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region.

Winter storm warnings are in effect into Monday from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible.

Hartford, Connecticut, could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, the Boston area 6 to 10, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 12 to 18 and 16 to 24 in Portland, Maine.

The National Weather also is warning of strong winds and coastal flooding.

Schools around the region delayed or cancelled classes Monday including in Boston.