The Latest: Trump 'evaluating' Flynn-Russia situation

WASHINGTON — The Latest on developments in President Donald Trump's administration (all times EST):

5:15 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is speaking with Vice-President Mike Pence and others about the matter.

Pence publicly vouched that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. But Flynn has since told the White House sanctions may have come up.

Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official.

___

4:20 p.m.

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has apologized to Vice-President Mike Pence for the controversy surrounding his discussions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., an administration official says.

Pence said in televised interviews that Flynn had not discussed sanctions during his pre-inauguration calls with the Russian envoy. Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have come up.

Administration officials have said Pence was relying on information from Flynn.