Tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway, killing 28 people
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A tour bus flipped over on a highway near Taiwan's capital on Monday, killing 28 people and injuring many others, news reports said.
About 40 people were on the bus when it turned over on a ramp near Taipei, Taiwan's Central News Agency said.
It said numerous passengers were trapped inside.
TVBS television reported that 28 people died and 16 people with injuries were sent to a hospital.
No other information was immediately available.