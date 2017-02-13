Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Turkmenistan's Central Election Commission says the incumbent leader has won the presidential election.

Commission chairman Gulmurat Muradov told reporters on Monday that Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won 97.7 per cent of the vote in the gas-rich Central Asian nation. Muradov said the results from Sunday's election are preliminary and that election authorities still have to count ballots cast in Turkmenistan's embassies abroad.

Berdymukhamedov has been the overwhelmingly dominant figure in the former Soviet republic since late 2006, when he assumed power after the death of his eccentric predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov.