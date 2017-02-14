AP Interview: Trump yet to call UN atomic chief on Iran deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The head of the United Nations' atomic agency says the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to be in touch with him or others about their criticism of the Iran nuclear deal.

Yukiya Amano, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his organization was "in constant touch" with the U.S., but had yet to hear from the new administration on their concerns.

Amano said: "I'm expecting to have direct contact with the new administration very soon."

During his campaign, Trump said he wanted to renegotiate the Iran deal, without elaborating. The accord limits Iran's ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.