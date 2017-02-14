Bahrain protesters, police clash as island marks uprising

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Anti-government protesters have clashed with police in Bahrain as they marked the sixth anniversary of the tiny island kingdom's Arab Spring uprising.

Images posted on social media Tuesday showed masked protesters hurling rocks and other projectiles at riot police, who responded with tear gas. Protesters elsewhere were seen marching peacefully through rain-soaked streets carrying the national flag.

Large-scale protests led by Bahrain's Shiite majority erupted on Feb. 14, 2011, demanding political reforms from the country's Sunni monarchy. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets then, with many occupying a prominent roundabout known as Pearl Square.