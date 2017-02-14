British foreign secretary: Gambia to return to Commonwealth

BANJUL, Gambia — Britain's foreign secretary says Gambia will return to the Commonwealth and has Britain's support now that longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has given up power after 22 years running the West African country.

Boris Johnson met with new Gambian President Adama Barrow on Tuesday and pledged to strengthen ties as Gambia moves toward greater democracy.

Barrow has vowed to reverse actions taken by his predecessor and is taking steps toward regaining relationships with some Western countries.

Gambia withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2013 under Jammeh's rule, and last year announced it was also withdrawing from the International Criminal Court.

Johnson said new ties will help strengthen key areas such as education, health and security.