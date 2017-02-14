Cambodian king to open Jolie's film on Khmer Rouge survivor

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the premiere of Angelina Jolie's film based on a memoir from a Khmer Rouge survivor.

A spokesman for the government agency that oversees the archaeological site said Tuesday that Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk will also attend the showing of "First They Killed My Father," on Saturday at the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex.

The film is based on Loung Ung's account of her survival as a child under the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge regime, believed to be responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million of their countrymen.