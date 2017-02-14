Cat goes on marathon jaunt from Netherlands to Austria

VIENNA — Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in an Austrian village 950 kilometres (nearly 600 miles) away.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF reports that Pepper recently turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna.

She looked to be just another stray to the person who brought her to a local veterinarian. But an examination revealed that the well- travelled feline was microchipped, allowing veterinarian Katharina Zoechling to trace the owner and through photos, establish that the cat was indeed hers.