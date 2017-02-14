Cat goes on marathon jaunt from Netherlands to Austria
VIENNA — Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in an Austrian village 950
Austrian state broadcaster ORF reports that Pepper recently turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna.
She looked to be just another stray to the person who brought her to a local veterinarian. But an examination revealed that the well-
ORF said Tuesday that the unnamed owner is planning a trip to the Austrian village to claim Pepper. And while how the cat got there may never be known, one guess is she hitch-hiked — on the back of a truck.
