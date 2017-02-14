Five revealing moments from the Trudeau-Trump day

A mutual non-aggression pact

Trudeau’s steadfast refusal to criticize Trump made news even in America. (“Trudeau ducks question on Trump’s travel ban,” read the headline in Politico.) But just as notable was Trump’s refusal to criticize Trudeau.

The president, the world’s leading advocate of revenge, was impassive even when prodded on live television. Asked a question about the Canadian border and Trudeau’s acceptance of Syrian refugees, Trump chose to tout his efforts to deport illegal immigrants — most of whom are Hispanics who live far from the 49th parallel.

It was a dodge. But it was a dodge that suggested Trump would not attempt to exact retribution against a Liberal who has taken unsubtle passive-aggressive jabs at him for more than a year.

A fair shake

Vladimir Putin has the shirtless horseback ride. Donald Trump has the intense handshake. At 70, the ferocious alpha-grip is how a president obsessed with dominance shows off his physical prowess. Trudeau, former drama teacher, came prepared for the performance, suitably impressing the community of Internet people who care about handshakes.

But it was not the prime minister’s counter-vigour that went viral. Rather, it was a photo, taken just before their second handshake of the day, that seemed to show Trudeau looking down disdainfully at Trump’s extended hand.

The freeze-frame was irresistible. It was also misleading. The video shows that Trudeau took a half-second to notice Trump’s open palm, then quickly took it with a smile.

Flynn forgotten

One of the key stories out of the joint news conference was about what wasn’t asked: a question to Trump about National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, embattled over reports that he discussed sanctions against Russia with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office, then lied about this to the media and to the vice-president.

“HOW IS THERE NO FLYNN QUESTION!?!?!?!?!” MSNBC host Christopher Hayes wrote on Twitter.

The answer: the White House made sure there was no Flynn question.

The Canadian and American media contingents each got to ask two questions. The Canadians drew names from someone’s palm to decide which two reporters got to do the asking. The American interlocutors, though, were selected by Trump officials. They were both from Trump-friendly outlets. They both asked softballs.

Almost normal

“We’re guided by the same values,” President Barack Obama said when welcoming Trudeau to the White House last year. “We share the same values,” Trump said beside Trudeau on Monday. “Americans and Canadians — our brave men and women in uniform — have paid the price together,” said Obama. “American and Canadian troops have gone to battle together, fought wars together,” said Trump.

There was weird-handshake drama. The tone was not especially warm. There was an unprompted Trumpian ramble-boast about the size of his victory in the Electoral College. (“Very, very large.”) But the day was notable, in large part, for its boring conventionality. Trump’s banal prepared remarks could have been ripped from any president’s speech about Canada from the last 30 years.

Ivanka in charge

The Canadians had a stroke of strategic inspiration: get in Trump’s good books by doing a kind of favour for his daughter.

The executives who were part of a White House discussion on the advancement of female business leaders came away with praise for the joint initiative, saying it could help concentrate attention on a crucial subject. But its most significant short-term outcome was good attention for Brand Ivanka, which has been suffering through a run of bad press related to the existence of her father.