Group sues feds for delaying bumblebee's endangered listing
A
A
Share via Email
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An environmental group is suing the Trump administration for delaying an endangered-species designation for the rusty patched bumblebee.
The Natural Resources
Rebecca Riley, attorney for the environmental group, said Tuesday the bee is headed toward extinction and there's no legitimate reason for the holdup.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York City.
The department had no immediate comment but said last week the move wasn't expected to affect conservation efforts for the bumblebee.