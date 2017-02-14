Guatemala buries 2 murdered children found in sacks

GUATEMALA CITY — Grieving relatives on Tuesday buried two Guatemalan boys whose bodies were found stuffed in sacks over the weekend, a crime that shocked the violence-weary Central American country.

Ten-year-old Carlos Daniel Xiquin and 11-year-old Oscar Armando Toc Cotzajay left for school Friday but were apparently kidnapped. Their bodies were found Sunday near Ajuix, a hamlet in the township of San Juan Sacatepequez, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) from the capital.

The boys' throats had been slashed and their hands and feet bound. There were reports that strangers had offered them a ride, and neighbours reported a ransom demand was made.

The boys' caskets were accompanied to a cemetery by a parade of residents bearing white balloons and a banner reading "Enough Violence, We Want Justice."