Hearing set in suit over 'colored' and 'white' war monument

A judge will hear arguments about a lawsuit that seeks belated integration for a World War I memorial that separates the soldiers' names by race.

Lawyers for the state of South Carolina argue that the lawsuit should be thrown out.

On the other side is a Greenwood group that wanted to change plaques on the World War I monument that list the dead under separate "colored" and "white" sections. They were stopped by the Heritage Act.

The act requires a two-thirds vote from the state Legislature to change any historical monument from any era of history. It was passed in 2000 when lawmakers feared a backlash against monuments and street names honouring Confederates.