Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian lawmaker says palm oil plantation workers killed and ate a critically endangered orangutan on the island of Borneo and police should investigate.

Daniel Johan said Tuesday the workers shot the great ape after it ventured onto a plantation in a remote area of Central Kalimantan province, probably looking for crops to eat.

"It's a blatant offence against Indonesia's conservation laws," said Johan. "Police have to investigate."

Johan said a witness provided him photos of the butchered primate.

Last July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified Borneo's orangutans as critically endangered.