Israeli envoy to Cairo ordered to stay home due to threats

JERUSALEM — Israel's Shin Bet agency says the country's ambassador to Egypt has been ordered to remain in Israel for the time being due to security concerns.

Ambassador David Govrin and his staff have not travelled to Cairo since mid-December amid concerns that they could be the targets of militants.

Last month, Israel ordered all of its citizens in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to leave immediately due to security threats.

Tuesday's statement by the Shin Bet says that Govrin would remain in Israel indefinitely. It says that "due to security considerations, the return of the Foreign Ministry's embassy team to Cairo has been curbed."