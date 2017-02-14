Man caught driving 22 times without license loses appeal
A
A
Share via Email
ERIE, Pa. — A state court panel says a Pennsylvania man caught driving without a license 22 times got the punishment he deserved.
Randy Stallsmith had claimed that his 3-to 6-month prison term was excessive for driving
Pennlive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lLxOB9) a state Superior Court panel upheld the sentence, saying the 49-year-old Erie County man's past
Stallsmith appealed to the Superior Court because a county judge wouldn't allow him to serve his time on work release.
Stallsmith argued he should've received a lighter sentence because he took responsibility for his actions.
The panel agreed with the county judge, saying with 22
___
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com