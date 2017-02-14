Montenegro to Russia: 'Keep your hands off' our NATO bid

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's prime minister has told Russia and its allies in the tiny Balkan state to stop opposing its NATO bid.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said Tuesday that those who want to destabilize the country by meddling into its affairs "should keep their hands off Montenegro."

Markovic spoke after opposition pro-Russian parties denounced a call by Montenegro's special prosecutor urging the national assembly to lift the immunity of two senior opposition leaders allegedly involved in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the government over its NATO bid.

The parliament votes on the immunity Wednesday.