Myanmar imposes death penalty on border post attacker

YANGON, Myanmar — A court in western Myanmar has sentenced to death a man arrested for his part in an attack on a border guard post that triggered a crackdown by security forces on the country's Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority.

The state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday that the Sittwe District Court sentenced a man named Urumu for murder for the Oct. 9 attack on an outpost on Rakhine state's border with Bangladesh that killed one officer.