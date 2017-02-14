N. Carolina governor offers 'compromise' repealing LGBT law

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing what he calls a compromise to repeal an LGBT law that has led to lost business expansions and sporting events.

Cooper said Tuesday the proposal does away with House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and directs transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Cooper says the bill would increase penalties for crimes in public bathrooms and tell local governments seeking ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity to give legislators 30 days' notice before doing so.

An apparent deal between Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature to repeal HB2 fell apart in December.