NATO chief seeks bigger defence budgets ahead of US meeting
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging the allies to step up
Stoltenberg said Tuesday that "fair burden-sharing and increased
U.S. President Donald Trump hinted during the election campaign that he might not defend allies who refuse to contribute their fair share. His comments have alarmed European nations, particularly those near Russia's border like the Baltic States and Poland.
NATO leaders have committed to halt spending cuts and raise their military budgets to 2
Apart from the United States only four member countries — Britain, Estonia, Poland and debt-ridden Greece — have met the benchmark.