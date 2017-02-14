Ohio man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 2 adult siblings

MEDINA, Ohio — A northeast Ohio man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his brother and sister last year.

The Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) Gazette (http://bit.ly/2lGI2po ) reports 43-year-old Dean Simms pleaded guilty Monday in Medina County to two counts of aggravated murder.

He was charged with killing 52-year old Cynthia Gesaman and 45-year-old Randy Szychowicz with a shotgun in February 2016 at the siblings' home in Hinckley Township, about 25 miles south of Cleveland. They were shot in the head.

The Medina County prosecutor says Simms never explained why he killed them.

A defence attorney says Simms could have faced the death penalty had he gone to trial and that plea negotiations were fair.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 3. He could face life in prison.

___