Oklahoma lawmaker wants father's permission for abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican lawmaker who defended his description of pregnant women as "hosts" has won approval for his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first receive written consent from the father.
The House Public Health Committee voted 5-2 in
Humphrey acknowledged that the bill may not pass
A spokeswoman for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood Great Plains described the bill as a "waste of taxpayer money."
The same committee also approved a separate measure prohibiting abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.