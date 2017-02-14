Pacheco named board president of Arizona-Mexico Commission

PHOENIX — Jessica Pacheco has been appointed president of the board of directors for the Arizona-Mexico Commission.

The appointment was announced Monday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Pacheco currently is vice-president of state and local affairs at Arizona Public Service.

She joined APS in 1997 and has held various roles at the utility, from corporate economic development to customer care in the call centre .

Pacheco previously was senior vice-president for public affairs at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

Ducey's office says Pacheco is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and has worked extensively in economic and community development arenas throughout Arizona, northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.