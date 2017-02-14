Panama's former vice-president Arias Calderon dies at age 83
PANAMA CITY — Relatives say former Panamanian Vice-President Ricardo Arias Calderon, who served after President Manuel Noriega was ousted in a military invasion, has died at age 83.
President Juan Carlos Varela said in a statement that Arias Calderon gave voice to thousands during very complicated times for the country. He died Monday night.
The historic leader of the Christian Democratic political movement in Panama, Arias Calderon not been a public figure in recent years as he suffered from Parkinson's disease.