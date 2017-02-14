Texas neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients

DALLAS — A Texas neurosurgeon has been found guilty and faces a potential life sentence for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2kHysPb) reports a Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours Tuesday before finding Christopher Duntsch guilty of injury to an elderly person. The first-degree felony is punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. He also could be given probation.

Prosecutors had accused Duntsch of maiming four patients and causing the death of at least two between July 2012 and June 2013.