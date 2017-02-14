The Latest: Conway says situation with Flynn 'unsustainable'
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
7:20 a.m.
A top aide to President Donald Trump says Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser because he misled the
Kellyanne Conway tells NBC's "Today" show that "the situation became unsustainable."
Late last month, the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn could be in a compromised position because of contradictions between the public depictions of U.S. phone calls with foreign officials and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of the conversations.
On Monday, Conway said Flynn enjoys "the full confidence of the president." On Tuesday, she said it was true Trump was "loyal" to Flynn. But, she added, "Misleading the
3 a.m.
President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned following reports he misled
In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave
Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser. Kellogg had previously been appointed the National Security Council chief of staff and advised Trump during the campaign. Trump is also considering former CIA Director David Petraeus and Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a U.S. Navy SEAL, for the post, according to a senior administration official.