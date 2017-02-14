The Latest: Etan Patz's father says he's 'truly relieved'

NEW YORK — The Latest on the conviction in the Etan Patz case (all times local):

1 p.m.

The father of Etan Patz (AY'-tahn PAYTS') says he is "truly relieved" that a former store clerk has been convicted in the death of his 6-year-old son, who disappeared 38 years ago in New York City.

Stan Patz added Tuesday: "It's about time."

An attorney for defendant Pedro Hernandez says an appeal is planned.

Jurors delivered their verdict Tuesday. Another jury deadlocked in 2015.

This time, jurors deliberated over nine days before finding the 56-year-old guilty of murder during a kidnapping in a case that shaped both parenting and law enforcement in the United States.

Hernandez was a convenience store clerk in Etan's neighbourhood when the first-grader disappeared in May 1979. Hernandez confessed, but his lawyers say his admissions were the false imaginings of a mentally ill man.

