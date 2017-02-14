The Latest: Outdoors Show backs companies' threat to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on outdoor recreation companies reacting to Utah's lands policies (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The head of a group that puts on a lucrative annual outdoors show says she backs a statement from 30 companies urging Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and state officials to ease off policies they say threaten public lands.

Amy Roberts, the executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association, said Tuesday afternoon that she also opposes resolutions passed by Utah's Legislature and signed by Herbert calling for the Bears Ears National Monument to be rescinded.

The association sponsors the semiannual Outdoor Retailer show, which generates an estimated $45 million in direct spending in Utah each year.

Roberts and other outdoor officials are expected to meet with Herbert on Thursday to discuss the dispute. She says in a statement that if they can't reach an agreement with the governor, the show will leave Utah.

___

1:15 p.m.

A coalition of outdoor companies is ramping up threats to get a lucrative outdoor trade show to leave Utah unless the governor and elected officials back away from policies they say threaten public lands.

Thirty outdoor companies sent a letter to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday saying the actions taken by Utah leaders threaten the outdoors industry.

They're calling on officials to stop pushing for the repeal of the Bears Ears National Monument, among other actions.

The letter comes two days before Herbert is expected to meet with outdoor retailers to try to smooth the discord.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the letter Tuesday.